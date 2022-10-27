Well-known publication Forbes recently published a list of the 13 'spookiest ghost towns to visit' in the United States and one place in Colorado snagged a spot.
Ranking 6th was St. Elmo ghost town, which is located in the Buena Vista area, near Nathrop. The publication notes that while the town was thriving with more than 2,000 residents in the 1880s, it was mostly abandoned by 1936.
Though the town fell out of popularity, one wealthy family stayed behind – the Starks.
One of the three Stark children was named Annabelle, according to Legends of America, and she became a sort of guardian of the town after the rest of her family had died or moved on.
Eventually, Annabelle was sent to a mental institution with her husband, ultimately passing away in a nursing home in 1960. That being said, a number of sources note that the ghost of Annabelle Stark can still be seen in the ghost town today, typically lurking for a brief moment in windows of abandoned buildings and seen in a white dress. It's believed her intention of sticking around is to protect the property.
It's no surprise that St. Elmo made the cut for a list of ghost towns to visit – it's easy to reach, at the end of a long dirt road. It's also one of the best-maintained ghost towns in the state, with informational placards and a general store that opens on a seasonal basis.
Find the OutThere Colorado tour of St. Elmo Ghost Town here.
The top ghost town to visit in the country was listed as Calico, California. See the full Forbes.com list here.
(1) comment
We loved going up to ST Elmo's and took a picnic lunch with us! They were several souple renting Jeeps to take the ride up to Tin Cup too! We just wandered around the town and took in the old buildings including the school and few others that were very interesting telling their own stories about the little town! Plan to go again late next sprung and take some friends and another picnic and maybe just maybe the Jeep ride to Tin Cup too!
Bought an Ice Cream cone too, and NO Joe Biden thankfully was not there! Jess
