It's hard to beat an ice cold beer after a hard day of hitting the slopes.
USA Today has released the results of their 2022 'Best Ski Bar' readers' choice poll and one of North America's best options is reportedly located in Colorado.
Ranking 2nd on the list of 10 spots was Double Diamonds Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colorado – the only Centennial State spot featured on the list.
Known for its easy-going vibe and pub food, Double Diamonds is a great place to recover after a day spent on the slopes.
With a 4.6-star rating on Google and 150 reviews, visitors have called this spot "the best part of our vacation," also noting that it's "a welcome change from the 'resort' prices elsewhere." In other words, it's a spot where you can actually find affordable drinks.
If you're visiting Steamboat on a ski trip this winter, it sounds like a visit to Double Diamonds should be on your to-do list.
Find Double Diamonds near the base of the Gondola on Mt. Werner Circle.
See the full list of 'top après ski bars' here.
