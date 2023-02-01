Map Of Colorado Photo Credit: 200mm (iStock).

According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado.

In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.

Denver ranked 3rd on their list of 18 cheapest spots, with the well-known travel publication noting that an average cost of $593 for flight and lodging helps this spot deliver a great 'big bang for your buck.' While most people seem to come to Colorado for the mountains, the publication highlighted the local Mile High City culture, mentioning the art scene and eclectic mix of coffee shops.

Hiking is also found nearby, but with the number of museums, various cultural exhibits, and entertainment venues found around the city, it's totally reasonable to enjoy a long weekend or more in Denver without even leaving the city. And don't forget about the dozens of breweries that call this metro area home.

The most affordable spot on the Travel + Leisure list was determined to be Houston, with an average price of $569 for flight and hotel.

Find the full list here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(1) comment

Bohica
Bohica

Who the heck would actually go to Denver for a vacation? Terrible.

Report Add Reply

