Forbes recently published a list of the best American cities for retirement and one spot in Colorado made the cut.
Published four months ago, the selection process considered several aspects of life, including local arts and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning opportunities, outdoor activities, volunteering opportunities, and more. The only Colorado spot to be included on the unranked list of 25 places was Boulder, known for being a place where big city appeal and mountain life meet.
The publication noted Boulder's extensive range of outdoor recreation opportunities, as well as the local food and arts scene. It also noted that the communities is very walkable and bikeable. Another appealing aspect of retirement in Colorado is that while state income tax is a flat 4.55 percent, it excludes Social Security benefits and up to $24,000 of other retirement income.
Granted, it is worth mentioning that life in Boulder is expensive. Not only is the cost of living 67 percent above the national average, the median home price is $1.11 million – 175 percent above the national median. This could limit retirement in this city to wealthier retirees.
See the full list of spots here.
(6) comments
Colorado is a wonderful place. Yes I'd love to live there, but the cost of doing so is too prohibitive. I'll content myself with a few visits over the next few years.
Boulder?!?! Only crapifornians would retire to there. It matches their outrageously overpriced lives and libt*rd ideologies.
NO NO!! Boulder is a terrible place! Bikers everywhere, hills, and Dogs, dogs, dogs, on leash, off leash, pulling carts filled with kids, The Springs is the best place for newcomers, I swear.
Seriously, COS neither needs nor wants "newcomers."
Cost of living 67% higher and average homes 1 million plus state taxes. Sure 🤣
Exactly. Apparently the people at Forbes have zero clue.
