According to Trips To Discover, one of the country's 'best lake towns' is located in Colorado.
The popular travel publication recently featured Grand Lake on their unranked list of the country's best 16 lakeside spots.
Located in Grand County, Grand Lake is known for sitting on the shores of Colorado's largest natural body of water, also named 'Grand Lake.'
Grand Lake serves as the headwaters for the iconic Colorado River, spanning 507 surface acres. It's a popular spot for boating, kayaking, and fishing during summer months.
This mountain town is also known by many as being home to the western entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Offering up great camping opportunities, a historic boardwalk, and a number of local restaurants, shops, and bars, Grand Lake makes for a great summer bucket list destination.
Find plenty of trails to explore in the area, but make sure you keep an eye out for moose. It's worth noting that there are plenty of this massive, sometimes aggressive non-native species in this part of the state.
See the full Trips To Discover 'best lake towns' list here.
