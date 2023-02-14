Rocky Mountain National Park tends to attract big crowds year-round, but winter can be a good time to plan a visit to skip some of the hustle and bustle. Don't forget – the stunning views are present in every season of the year.
It's no surprise that Cheapism.com placed an iconic hike in Rocky Mountain National Park on their list of 'best winter hikes' – the first spot they included on their unranked list of 20 hikes around the country.
The featured hike was Dream Lake Trail, which according to AllTrails is a 4.7-star (of 5) rated 2-mile hike. It's also worth noting that this trail has an 'easy' rating, making it accessible for most hikers. Granted, during winter, you'll want to bring some traction along just in case conditions are snowy or icy (YakTrax are a popular option). This hike is also easy to get to, located right off of a main road in the park.
This hike also got attention earlier this year when Colorado Governor Jared Polis called it the best winter hike in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Looking for a great winter option to take in some stunning views and check out a classic Colorado destination. Dream Lake Trail is it!
See the full Cheapism.com list here.
