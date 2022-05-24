Steamboat Ski Resort is placing some of its decades-old gondolas and chairlifts up for auction ahead of the completion of a "multi-million-dollar" remodeling project.
"The project scope this summer includes the removal of the Christie III chairlift. Chairs from Christie III, a select number of cabins from the Gondola originally installed in 1986, and a one-of-a-kind medical gondola cabin will be available to the public in the online auction," officials said in the auction announcement.
All bids have been sealed by auction organizers, but each item has a minimum bid listed. For example, participants must bid at least $5,000 for the medical gondola cabin to be considered. So far, the auction has received 137 bids.
Money raised from the auction will go toward the resort's Charitable Environmental Fund at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, according to officials.
The auction opened for bidding on May 23 at 8 AM and will conclude on May 29 at 8 PM. Find more information on bidding here.
