Measurable snow fell for the first time this season in some parts of Colorado last night, but enough didn't fall in Denver to count.
"While a few locations including Fort Collins, Greeley, and parts of Boulder saw their first measurable snow last night, the majority of Denver was passed over," according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service states that this Saturday, November 20, is the last chance Denver has at getting snow prior to setting a new record for latest first snowfall ever recorded. On Saturday, there's a "very small chance of light snow" and if it doesn't accumulate to more than a tenth of an inch at Denver International Airport, the November 21 record of latest first snowfall in Denver will be broken. This would be quite remarkable, as this record was set in 1934.
The earliest date of first snow in Denver was September 3 in 1961, with the average date of first snow being October 18.
With warm temperatures and little precipitation in the forecast for upcoming days, it's likely that Denver's 'first snow' won't happen until December.
