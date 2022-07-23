Scorching temps are expected to slam Colorado again on Saturday, with highs between 95 and 100 degrees over most of the plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In Colorado Springs, temperatures are forecasted to reach 97 degrees, which would tie the city's daily heat record. It would also mark the 11th consecutive day that temps were higher that 90 degrees, which is the fourth longest recorded streak in Colorado Springs history.
The forecasted high in Pueblo is also expected tie standing heat record of 105 degrees. Temps this high are capable of causing heat-related illness.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.
"It will get hot fast this morning, but then we'll see some relief late this afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Most areas will see gusty winds and lighter rain, but there's still a low risk of flash flooding for recent burn areas. Elevated fire weather conditions can be expected over the northeast plains. We'll have a cooler week ahead with high temperatures returning to or below normal most days.," NWS said.
