According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, one backcountry snowmobiler is dead and another one is missing and presumed dead following an accident in the area of Pumphouse Lake, southwest of Rollins Pass. The avalanche occurred at about 2 PM on January 7.
The snowmobilers were on the east face of Mount Epworth at the time, about 6 miles east of Winter Park. The avalanche took place at an elevation of about 11,600 feet on a slope of about 35 degrees.
Another group that was in the area found one of the snowmobilers via their transceiver, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. It is believed the other rider was not wearing an avalanche transceiver, as no second signal was found.
Grand County Sheriff's Office deputies searched for the second snowmobiler, but could not find them before dark. The search is set to continue on Sunday.
These avalanche deaths are the third and presumed fourth to take place in Colorado this snow season. This is the first deadly incident involving snowmobilers of the season. During the 2021-2022 snow season, seven avalanche-related deaths occurred, none of which involved snowmobilers. This avalanche took place in the same area where another snowmobiler was killed in February 2021.
Find additional information on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
