According to authorities at the National Park Service, a fatal crash took place at Colorado National Monument on Monday night, involving two 28-year-olds, one of whom was killed.
A 911 call was received reporting the accident at the Grand Junction-area attraction last night at about 10:20 PM. The accident occurred when the vehicle the two were in left Rim Rock Road near the Coke Ovens Overlook.
The 28-year-old female was found deceased at the scene, while a 28-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Organizations that were involved in responding to the incident include Colorado State Patrol, Lower Valley Fire Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Sheriff’s Technical Rescue Team, CareFlight and the Mesa County Coroner.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Rim Rock Drive is a popular attraction at Colorado National Monument, stretching roughly 23 miles, with a number of those miles flanked by steep drops. The park website notes that caution should be exercised on the road, with hazards that include wildlife, fallen rocks, and narrow shoulders.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.