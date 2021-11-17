According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a single-engine air tanker crashed south of Estes Park last night at about 6:37 PM. killing the pilot, who was the only occupant aboard.
Resources were immediately deployed to find the downed plane, with crews locating the aircraft on the south end of Hermit Park in the firefighting zone at about 9:49 PM.
It is unclear exactly what downed the air tanker, with the investigation into the crash set to be conducted by the FAA and NTSB.
At the time of the crash, the airplane was flying in response to the Kruger Rock Fire which sparked Tuesday morning, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of downtown Estes Park. The fire has since grown to 133 acres with 15 percent containment, resulting in mandatory evacuations for nearby residents.
Gusty winds were present in the area throughout the day on Tuesday, though air resources were eventually able to make water and suppressant drops in the vicinity of the blaze. The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, which has made the fight difficult and dangerous for ground crews.
Officials report that 1,644 emergency notifications were sent to contacts in the area, noting that these contacts may not represent individual homes or people with some people likely receiving a notification via more than one channel.
Homes continued to be threatened though no damage was reported.
Fire crews remained on site monitoring the fire overnight with operations set to continue on Wednesday.
Find the most up-to-date information about the fire from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, including evacuation orders, here.
