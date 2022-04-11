A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
At this time, it is unclear if another vehicle was involved, with the crash still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Horsetooth Cliffs Way is an off-shoot of the more heavily traveled South Centennial Drive. Digital renderings of the landscape from Google Maps show a large drop between this road and the body of water below.
Horsetooth Reservoir is a large body of water that's found outside of Fort Collins. It runs roughly 6.5 miles north to south, but is only about a half mile wide. It is a popular spot for outdoor recreators during warmer months of the year.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the death that resulted from this accident.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.