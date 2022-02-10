Police Crime Scene Photo Credit: LPETTET (iStock).

The sole occupant of a vehicle was killed in a southern Colorado crash on Wednesday night that involved a vehicle driving off a cliff.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a man drove off of Colorado Highway 78, near Pueblo, at about 7:40 PM. After driving off of the road, the vehicle went off a cliff and traveled 300 feet down an embankment. The accident happened along a curve in the road near mile marker 22, roughly 10 miles southwest of Pueblo.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Ronald Barry Knudtson, 56, of Puexblo West. Alcohol and cell phone use are both being investigated as factors in the crash.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

