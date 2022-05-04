According to the Denver Police Department, one person has died after a vehicle flipped into the South Platte River. The announcement of the crash was made on the morning of May 4.
The vehicle was located in the area of Florida Avenue and Platte River Drive. This is near Ruby Hill Park.
An initial announcement from the department noted that no occupant was found at the scene of the crash, though an update posted just 12 minutes later revealed that a deceased victim had been found at the scene. It is unclear if the victim was in the water or not.
Images from the scene show a vehicle almost entirely submerged in the water, upside down with only the back tires and part of the trunk visible.
Information about what may have caused the crash has not been released, nor has the identity of the victim.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Additional updates may be provided.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.