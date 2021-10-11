The pilot of a plane that crashed in rugged terrain outside of Grand Junction, Colorado is deceased, according to a report from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, October 11, a plane lost communication and radar contact with Denver Aircraft Traffic Control after taking off from Blake Field in Delta, Colorado, headed toward Rock Springs, Wyoming. This prompted a search for the potentially downed plane.
Shortly after multiple agencies started to hunt for the aircraft in the area of Castle Peak (outside of Grand Junction), the plane was spotted via helicopter in a rugged area close to the nearby Jerry Creek Reservoir.
Rescue efforts immediately launched and it was soon determined that the sole person in the plane was deceased, though cause and manner of death has yet to be released.
Crews have been shuttled to the area to recover the unidentified body. The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
