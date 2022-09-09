According to a representative from Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, a climber died on Wednesday after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak. He was climbing the standard route up Blanca Peak from Lake Como Road.
UPDATE: As more information has been released regarding this accident, this article has been updated to provide more detail, including specifying the route the climber was using.
This route is a class two route, though some of the moves can feel like they're class three, especially when deviating the slightest bit from the route. Exposure is present.
Blanca Peak is part of the Sangre de Cristo range, which is located in southern Colorado and known for being remote and rugged. This mountain is flanked by Little Bear Peak and Ellingwood Point. Lake Como Road, which was used by search and rescue on this mission, is one of the most difficult roads to travel in the state.
This death follows another backcountry death that took place on Aspen-area Capitol Peak last Saturday, in which an experienced climber fell 900 feet.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
I wish that people would take someone else with them when hiking or anything else be it in mountains or even flatlands! Prayers go out for family but enough is enough! Life is simply way too short okay!! Jess
We love this man so much, and our entire community is completely devastated. Please be careful out there, folks- and say a prayer for the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.