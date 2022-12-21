On a recent bluebird day ahead of a blizzard, I got the chance to pop up to Colorado's Copper Mountain to interview Alex Hall ahead of a competition. Between a few questions at the coffee shop and a few questions on the American Flyer chair lift, Alex painted a picture of what it's like to be a champion in a sport that also happens to be so much fun.
If you're not familiar with Spyder-sponsored gold medalist Alex Hall, here's what you should know:
Alex Hall was born in Alaska, but grew up skiing in Europe. He went pro as a teen and has since won four gold medals at the Winter X Games (slopestyle, 2x big air, knuckle huck) and a gold at the 2022 Olympic games (slopestyle), along with several silver and bronze placements in competition. A towering 6-foot-4, Alex has made a name for himself in the sport of freestyle skiing thanks to his creativity on the slopes.
Here are some transcribed excerpts from our chat:
Me: What was your biggest surprise after winning the Olympic gold medal?
Alex Hall: Random people will recognize me in super weird places, which is kind of funny. In a random city somewhere, even internationally. Nothing really caught me off-guard too much. I was pretty much able to get back to my schedule – just having time to go ski and enjoy the rest of the season was super awesome.
A lot of people ask if it's been crazy ever since, but the aftermath was pretty chill, which was nice.
Me: You've been a professional skier since you were 17 or 18. Would you say the Olympics was the biggest step in propelling you in your career forward?
Alex Hall: Definitely. In terms of audience outside of skiing. The random people recognizing me. More interviews and brand deals outside of skiing have come about more often. That next step without the Olympics would be hard to get to in our industry, because it's not the biggest industry.
Me: In terms of being a professional skier, what's an unexpected pleasure that most people don't know about or don't really see?
Alex Hall: The main thing compared to a lot of other sports is that I never think of training as training. For me, and freestyle skiing, I don't ever think of it as going out to grind and get a certain goal. I'm always just going out and enjoying myself. It's all about skiing with my friends.
In individual sports, I think that sometimes gets lost. You might be competing for your country or for your sport but in the end, it's one against the other, but [in freestyle skiing] we're all really good friends. I don't know if a lot of people see that. The main reason I ski is because I get to ski with my friends. It's not really an individual sport to me at all.
Me: On the flip side of that, what's an unexpected thing about professional skiing that you don't enjoy?
Alex Hall: I think the main thing is having to compete in sketchy conditions. I think people do see that in events sometimes, if the weather's bad and it's snowy or there's flat light and you've got to go out and do these crazy tricks, that can be pretty scary sometimes. Usually you work through it and work it out, but that can be pretty tough and mentally taxing sometimes.
I think people also tend to say 'oh you're so lucky you get to travel so much,' and I definitely love to travel, but it's also such a grind sometimes, especially mid-season when it's just back-to-back-to-back. That's definitely exhausting at times. It's part of it though, so I try to just enjoy it as much as I can.
Me: Do you get to explore the local culture much when you're traveling?
Alex Hall: For sure, sometimes it's really busy and we don't, but a lot of times we do. We get to go to the nearest city and check it out.
A lot of times in Europe we get to check out the cities, which is super cool. Going to a lot of the Asian countries recently has been really cool, like China and Korea for the Olympics was awesome, just super different cultures. That part is super sweet, the culture, seeing what it's about and just kind of engaging in tourist mode.
Me: What would you say the biggest professional risk you've taken would be?
Alex Hall: Biggest risk I took, not in terms of my health, but in terms of doing well at a competition throughout my career was definetely the run I won with at the Olympics. It was a pretty unconventional run. A lot of the tricks were pretty unconventional and on the creative side of things. I pretty much just went out on a limb and tried all of these tricks that I hadn't done in competition, and I hadn't seen them done in competition, so I didn't know how they would score.
It ended up working in my favor and scoring really well and winning the Olympics, but that was a point where I was really unsure in the days leading up to the run. Pretty early on in training, I had to choose if I was going to work on the unconventional tricks or stick to something more normal and technical in terms of degree of difficulty. So that was definitely nerve-racking, sticking with that and talking to my coaches about it and getting them on board. That was a little tricky, but also the reason I won. Kind of a huge risk with a huge reward.
Me: How do you move on from a bad run?
Alex Hall: It can be tough. Some skiers really struggle with it. You'll have multiple runs a lot of the time and you always hope you nail your first one. Sometimes you don't. Sometimes it's your first run and sometimes it's your last run you keep [in reference to score]. When you don't have a great run, I've found you just have to forget about the bad run and move on to the next one.
Me: Last two questions – what's your favorite place to ski on a 'fun' day when you're not in full-on training mode for an upcoming competition? And where your favorite place to visit worldwide?
Alex Hall: Oh, that's so tough. For fun days of skiing, I'd say Mammoth Mountain in the spring. We go there a lot in May with a big squad of friends.
For visiting, overall... New Zealand is so awesome. We were just there for a month in September, which is their spring. So the skiing was really awesome. Park skiing was really good. Then you get off the hill and it's t-shirt weather down in town. There's a beautiful massive lake, you can go swimming, play golf, play frisbee golf. And I love surfing and there's just coasts in all different directions.
Follow along with Alex Hall on his Instagram page here.
