Immediately after Olympic snowboarder Trevor Jacob published a video in which he jumps from an airplane he claims is doomed by engine failure, skeptics started suggesting that the scene was staged. Naysayers posed that the plane was still functional and that Jacob leapt from the pilot's seat above California's Sierra Nevada Mountains for the sake of Youtube views. After all: "Why was Jacob already in a skydiving parachute with an altimeter? Why did he bail instead of gliding to one of the feasible landing sites in the area? Why didn't he troubleshoot the power loss?"
Now, the FAA has released their official statement on the November 2021 crash.
According to the New York Times, the FAA believes that Jacob deliberately crashed his aircraft, evidenced by odd behavior noticed in the video, including his lack of attempt to restart the plane and how he opened the door prior to reporting engine issues. Jacob also failed to contact air traffic control prior to bailing from his aircraft.
Jacob's pilot's license has been revoked as a result, as this behavior was considered reckless and could have endangered life or property. According to Insider, his intention to record the crash was specifically noted in the letter. He will reportedly be able to apply for a new private pilot's license after a year.
The video of the crash has since been viewed more than 2 million times. Jacob's Youtube channel has 135,000 subscribers.
During the flight, Jacob was in the air to spread the ashes of friend Johnny Strange, an accomplished mountaineer that died in a base jumping accident in 2015.
Jacob competed in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and at three Winter X Games. He was also part of the Nitro Circus collective. Since exiting his snowboarding career, Jacob has built an audience by producing content online.
(1) comment
Boooo! These losers should have their social media accounts suspended. This is dangerous!
