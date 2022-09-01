The Old Farmer's Almanac has released their prediction for winter in Colorado and they're calling for a distinct split in the forecast halfway through the state.
According to their 2022-2023 winter forecast, cold and dry weather is expected from the Front Range region eastward, while mild and snowy weather is expected west of the Continental Divide.
This compares with the Farmer's Almanac prediction (a different almanac with a similar name) that describes Colorado's upcoming winter as a 'hibernation zone,' calling for frigid and powdery weather statewide.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is calling for a drier, slightly warmer La Niña winter in Colorado at an 86 percent probability, dropping to 60 percent as the season progresses.
