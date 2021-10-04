The Wild Side of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Most Historic Road

The Old Fall River Road in the Rocky Mountain National Park outside of the city of Estes Park, Colorado.

 RiverNorthPhotography

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to vehicles for the season, according to a tweet from the park Monday morning. 

The road is currently also closed to pedestrians and bicyclists due to maintenance and repair projects.

The park has not yet announced when the road will reopen to the public. 

It is typical for major access roads in Rocky Mountain National Park to close around this time of year in preparation for snowy and potentially dangerous conditions. Both Old Fall River Road and Trail Ridge Road have already faced closures this fall.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.