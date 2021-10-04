Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to vehicles for the season, according to a tweet from the park Monday morning.
The road is currently also closed to pedestrians and bicyclists due to maintenance and repair projects.
The park has not yet announced when the road will reopen to the public.
It is typical for major access roads in Rocky Mountain National Park to close around this time of year in preparation for snowy and potentially dangerous conditions. Both Old Fall River Road and Trail Ridge Road have already faced closures this fall.
