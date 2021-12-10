Hazmat crews from South Metro Fire and Rescue responded to a traffic accident on Friday morning that involved a rolled oil tanker. At the time of the incident, the tanker was carrying 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel. A leak and road closure resulted from the crash.
The crash occurred at around 8:30 AM on the westbound C470 off ramp to Santa Fe Drive in the Littleton area.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available, though it is possible that icy road conditions were a contributing factor.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Upon arrival, crews identified the crash as an active diesel spill and begun spill control operations, officials say.
Crews were able to stop the leak within an hour and have since commenced clean up efforts, according to incident command.
Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock announced that the off ramp from C470 westbound to Highway 85 will be closed for at least five hours from the time of the crash.
