Officials from the Summit County Sheriff's Office are investigating a string of "high-end" bike thefts that have been reported over the last two months in Silverthorne, Frisco, and Breckenridge.
Since the month of June, eight bikes have been reported stolen, six of which were taken in July. The bikes were stolen from bike racks, porches, outside of businesses, and inside of garages, according to officials. To add insult to injury, all of the stolen bikes were either locked up or inside of a garage when they were taken.
“Unfortunately, Summit County is not immune to these types of thefts that often leave the victim feeling violated. All of the bicycles that were stolen in this recent rash of thefts were all locked or chained outside which shows the determination of criminals. I encourage everyone to evaluate the security being used to lock up your gear and report any suspicious activity," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a press release.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office offers the following tips to prevent bike theft:
• Maintain a record of your bike - the make, model, year and serial number.
• Use a durable lock.
• Lock your bike in a well-lit area that is commonly used or preferably under surveillance.
• If your bike is in your garage, make sure it’s out of sight and not easily seen from the street.
• Purchase bike insurance and/or a bike GPS tracker.
If your bike is stolen, immediately contact local authorities to make a report.
Do you have any experience with getting a bike stolen in Colorado? Let us know in the comments below.
