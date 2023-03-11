The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning Coloradans of the potential for "roof avalanches" ahead of a powerful winter storm that is expected to drop up to 40 inches of snow in some parts of the state.
Rooftop avalanches occur when snow that has accumulated on a roof suddenly releases, sliding down onto the ground. In some cases, the weight of the snow is so heavy that it could kill, bury, or seriously injure a person if it were to fall on them.
"The threat of roof avalanches is real folks. Exit buildings quickly and avoid being under any roof holding snow for an extended period. The most dangerous areas are where rain falls on snow, or snow is very wet and heavy," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Avalanche conditions are dangerous across much of the Colorado backcountry, especially for the central and southern mountains this weekend. Remember to always check CAIC avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry during the snow season.
