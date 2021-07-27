Those headed toward Colorado's Collegiate Peaks this weekend may hear something a bit odd, but officials say it's nothing to worry about.
On both Saturday and Sunday, around 9 AM, a Civil War reenactment group called 'the First Colorado Volunteer Infantry' will be conducting a demonstration as part of Buena Vista's Gold Rush Days festival, which highlights the town's rich history. The demonstration of the Civil War weaponry will take place at McPhelemy Park, which is near the depot. As of now, the plan is for four reenactors to fire five or six volleys of simulated fire from their muskets.
A press release from the Buena Vista Police Department encouraged those curious to stop by and chat with the reenactors to learn about their gear and Colorado's involvement in the Civil War. The musket drills are just the first event of two full days of activities at the Civil War station.
It is doubtful the simulated fire will be heard by hikers on the several fourteen-thousand-foot peaks that surround Buena Vista, though those closer to the town will likely hear the commotion.
Buena Vista's 'Gold Rush Days' takes place on July 31 and August 1 at The River Park. It features the town's largest arts and crafts fair, free live music, and more. Learn about the event here.
