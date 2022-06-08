If you encounter an abandoned young animal while you're adventuring around Colorado this spring, don't attempt to touch, feed, or move it. Simply keep walking instead.
Springtime is a time of new life in Colorado and the state's bird and mammal species are no exception. Expect to see higher numbers of newborn animals while exploring natural spaces during this time of the year and know that those young animals might not always have an adult nearby.
Young animals tend to get left behind while adults – often a single parent – forage and hunt for food. While young animals tend to get left in places like tall brush or thick overgrowth, young might also be found tucked in landscaping or under a parked vehicle. Regardless of where the animal is, know that they're probably fine and don't need any sort of help or rescuing.
This was likely the case when a resident of Evergreen, Colorado 'rescued' a young fawn last Friday when they found the animal alone, assuming it was abandoned and needed help. Wildlife officials took the animal from the resident, issuing a warning to the public to never interfere with wild animals, regardless of their age. The officials also noted that removing young from a mother will often result in the mother rejecting the animal upon later reintroduction.
If you spot a wild animal and there's reason for concern, contact local authorities to report the encounter and let experts handle it. Wild animals are unpredictable and dangerous.
It's also worth noting that Colorado's wildlife can get a bit more aggressive in the springtime, more likely to act in a violent and defensive when offspring are present.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I wish people would leave the baby animals alone as you never know where momma is watching from and could potentially hurt you or kill you too! Yes, it can happen! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.