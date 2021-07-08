Photo Credit: CPW NE Region via Twitter.

Officials are searching for a bear that's trapped in a chicken feeder that was last spotted in the foothills west of Boulder, Colorado.

Anyone that spots the bear is asked to call 303-291-7227 to report the sighting. Wildlife officers are hopeful that they'll be able to remove the bucket.

This incident serves as a good reminder to keep the yard clear of obstacles that may pose a hazard for wildlife passing through. Nets, feeding devices, uncovered water, trash cans, dirty grills, and more can all be problematic.

