Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are seeking information regarding an elk that was poached outside of Leadville at some point between June 16 and June 19.
The elk was poached near Beaver Lake Estates, which is located south of town and east of Highway 24.
Additional information is not available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.
Operation Game Thief asks the public to report any sort of suspicious possible poaching-related behavior promptly, taking note of things like the time and date, the number of suspects, a description of the violation, a vehicle description, identifying characteristics of suspects, and where the poached animal was seen or may be.
Read more about the problem of poaching in Colorado here.
Leadville, Colorado is located in Lake County at an elevation of 10,152 feet above sea level, making it the highest city in America.
