"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
While many tree species can live for hundreds of years, that's not the case with aspen, which generally have a lifespan of about 50 to 60 years, but can live to up to 150 in some parts of the American West. The trees in this grove were determined to be near the end of their lifecycle, which can open the door for conifer growth that tends to pop up beneath older aspens and take over an area. By removing the older aspens, officials are making room for new aspen sucklings to grow.
In other words, thanks to the razing of this aspen stand, new life will be able to develop.
The effort encompasses a large 23-acre plot of land, with officials also having constructed a fence around the area to prevent wildlife from grazing on the sucklings.
In an aspen stand, each tree is genetically identical, commonly called a clone. This means that some aspen groves are among the largest living organisms on the planet.
(2) comments
Rather than cut and remove some of the thousands of beetle killed trees, these government employees are killing living aspen groves and then putting a fence around it? WTH??
Who is the genius behind this? When we are in danger of enormous fires, they cut down living trees rather than remove dead ones??
I *THINK*, but I could be wrong, and with all due respect and very, very nicely, that there are aspen suckers and aspen saplings, but sucklings are generally mammals.
