It's looking like this fall might be a hot one in Colorado – or at least 'above-average' in terms of temperature.
A map recently released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that the state of Colorado has some of the best chances of seeing above-average temperatures nationwide through the months of September, October, and November, as of August 18.
If this long-term forecast holds true, it will likely mean that this will be a good year for spotting fall colors, as colder temperatures can tend to mean a shorter fall color season.
In terms of precipitation, Colorado is predicted to have a high likelihood of below-norm precipitation through the same period. This could mean a lack of stormy weather, with wind and rain also being two factors that can knock down fall leaves early.
In other words, it's looking like leaf peeping might be great around Colorado this year. A lot could still change, but as of now, expect a colorful fall.
