Officers from the Englewood Police Department shot and killed a dog during a "high-risk" traffic stop on Thursday, after they say it became aggressive toward them, according to a news release.
Officers responded to 601 Englewood Parkway at around 1:34 PM, after receiving reports that a person threatened another person with a gun.
"Officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in the parking lot. While ordering the driver out of the vehicle, an aggressive dog exited the vehicle and charged directly at the Officers. To protect themselves, Officers shot the dog with both a taser and a firearm. The animal was transported to a nearby emergency vet clinic where it later died," the release said.
Two suspects were arrested in this incident, police said.
