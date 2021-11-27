Multiple agencies came together this week in Montrose, Colorado to track down an on-the-run fugitive—a pet emu.
"It takes a village," the Montrose County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post after teaming up with Animal Control, the Montrose Police Department, Waste Management, and the bird's owner to catch the emu.
The 'emu wrangling posse' went on a 30-minute chase on Tuesday, after the bird escaped from its owner's home.
Animal Control's Deputy Robillard eventually was able to wrangle the emu with a catch pole, according to the sheriff's department.
"It was not “emused”; however, we are happy to report the emu is home and safely recovering from its 2021 walkabout," the sheriff's office said in the post.
Emu's are the second-largest birds on the planet, and are related to the ostrich. They can get up to 6 feet tall, and weigh between 110 and 121 pounds.
They are not found naturally in North America, but are sometimes used as pets or livestock.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.