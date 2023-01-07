If a unique overnight stay in Colorado is on your 2023 bucket list, one of HipCamp.com's Best of Glamping 2022 finalists, "Camels and a Yurt", may be worth looking into.
HipCamp.com, similar to Airbnb, is an online booking platform geared toward helping outdoor enthusiasts find unique stays on privately owned land.
As its name suggests, "Camels and a Yurt" features a cozy stay in a yurt-style cabin alongside a small herd of camels.
Located near Great Sand Dunes National Park, the yurt is on 35 acres of privately owned land.
"The hard-sided yurt sits right next to the field where our camels and donkeys roam. Set apart from the main house, sitting in Trujillo Canyon, and surrounded by BLM/National Forrest, its the perfect spot for recharging. Our property is off the grid and allows you to disconnect for a little while and there is a nice creek to go and sit by," the postings description reads.
The stay is currently 100 percent recommended by its guests in 139 reviews on the website.
"This stay was enjoyable from the minute we arrived to the minute we left. Greeted with love by Anita, one of the camels, before Matt hosted us on a tour of the homestead. The yurt was comfortable, rock solid and offered total silence throughout the chilly night - the woodburning stove kept us toasty until morning. Stars beyond the imagination and the moonlight was so bright, there was no need for a lantern on a late night stroll," on review reads.
A stay at the yurt currently costs $110 per night, the website says. More information on booking can be found here.
