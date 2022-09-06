Just one day after the tragic death of a climber on Colorado's notorious Capitol Peak, another rescue took place in which an off-route and underprepared climber needed saving.
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at about 1:30 PM on September 4 about someone in distress on Capitol Peak. While connection was poor, the person reported that they were 'cliffed out' and unable to safely move or navigate away from their position on the mountain.
Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed foot teams into the area, also using a flight to attempt to locate the climber, though that was ultimately unsuccessful. A US Army National Guard helicopter was also deployed, able to make contact with the climber just after 5 PM.
The climber was found off-route, in physical distress, dehydrated, and out-of-food, also unequipped for the terrain in which he was found.
A helicopter was used to evacuate the climber, with the subject and all rescuers out of the field by 6:30 PM. Exactly where on the mountain the climber was found was not released.
Following the mission, Mountain Rescue Aspen reminded the public to exercise careful planning and route selection when entering the backcountry. Not doing so can be deadly and can put lives other than your own at risk.
When it comes to picking a route, make sure that this route matches your own ability. Study the route beforehand and know what to expect. It's also crucial to pay close attention to staying on the route. Familiarizing yourself with scenes of the route beforehand is important – find photos on 14ers.com or utilize the many videos found on Youtube.
Groups involved in this rescue effort were Mountain Rescue Aspen, the Colorado National Guard, and the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
