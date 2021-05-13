Confusion around where off-highway vehicles can be legally driven led to a new bill being signed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis on May 7, 2021.
According to the bill, off-highway vehicles are banned on all public streets and highways in Colorado with a few limited exceptions. The ban applies regardless of where the vehicle is registered or titled, including vehicles like ATVs, four wheelers, side-by-sides, and more.
The goal of the bill, as stated, is to make roads around Colorado safer for everyone.
Limited exceptions apply to a few mountain towns and counties around the state. Read more about those specific exceptions here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.