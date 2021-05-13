4x4 Side-by-Side off-road vehicle, UTV ATV with a beautiful mountain range in the background near Ouray, Colorado. Yankee Boy Basin. Rocky Mountains.

Confusion around where off-highway vehicles can be legally driven led to a new bill being signed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis on May 7, 2021.

According to the bill, off-highway vehicles are banned on all public streets and highways in Colorado with a few limited exceptions. The ban applies regardless of where the vehicle is registered or titled, including vehicles like ATVs, four wheelers, side-by-sides, and more.

The goal of the bill, as stated, is to make roads around Colorado safer for everyone.

Limited exceptions apply to a few mountain towns and counties around the state. Read more about those specific exceptions here.

