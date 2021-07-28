If you noticed something odd hovering above Colorado Springs over the last few days, fear not – an alien invasion is not underway.
Several Colorado Springs residents have asked questions about a large dark circle that's been appearing in the sky recently (and often in the past) with apparent tentacles stretched out behind it. In many cases, more than one object of the same nature appears at a time.
Something that's been seen above Colorado Springs many times in recent years, these are similar to a kite, operated via string by a person on the ground.
A similar product can be found on Amazon with a list price of $69.00 – a black octopus-shape parafoil that stretches 24 feet long. The kite is touted as being "good for eye health" and stress-relieving by the seller. It's got a rating of 4.5 stars.
Some Colorado Springs residents may see a resemblance between the objects in the sky and the 'Iscariot' sculpture, created by Trace O'Connor, downtown. Though featuring similar tentacles, it is unlikely the two have any relation whatsoever.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.