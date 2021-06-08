Hail stones the size of limes could fall in some areas of Colorado on Tuesday during isolated late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday for northeast and north-central Colorado. The outlook includes the following 22 counties: Jackson, Grand, Summit, Larimer, Boulder, Park, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson, Douglas, Weld, Broomfield, Denver, Adams, Morgan, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Washington, Sedgwick, and Phillips. Approximately 4 million people live in these counties combined.
Isolated thunderstorms developing near the northern border of the state late Tuesday afternoon and early this evening are expected to move eastward. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds gusting more up to 60 mph, hail up to two inches in diameter, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.
The greatest threat of severe weather is expected north of the line from Fort Collins to Holyoke between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
There is a slight risk of severe storms after 3 pm mainly along the northern border areas. Main hazards include large hail and damaging winds with a possible isolated tornado. Have a plan and be ready to act. #cowx pic.twitter.com/7wJY30BGqK— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2021
In the mountains, the NWS forecasts calls for more isolated thunderstorms developing north of Interstate 70 on Tuesday afternoon.
The rest of the week is predicted to be mostly hot and dry along the Front Range including the Denver metro area and the eastern plains. Temperatures will climb back to lower to mid-90s across lower elevations, while the high country will see highs ranging in the 70s and 80s.
Highs today will be back in the lower to mid-90s across the lower elevations with 70s and 80s in the high country. There is a chance of severe storms over the eastern plains north of I-70 later this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0NpRq4Kt0n— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2021
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Be aware that weather statements may change or intensify. Delay hiking and travel plans as necessary.
