This photo shows hail that is approximately 2-3 inches in size. Photo Credit: bobosh_t (Flickr).

This photo shows hail that is approximately 2-3 inches in size. Photo Credit: bobosh_t (Flickr).

Hail stones the size of limes could fall in some areas of Colorado on Tuesday during isolated late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday for northeast and north-central Colorado. The outlook includes the following 22 counties: Jackson, Grand, Summit, Larimer, Boulder, Park, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson, Douglas, Weld, Broomfield, Denver, Adams, Morgan, Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Washington, Sedgwick, and Phillips. Approximately 4 million people live in these counties combined.

Isolated thunderstorms developing near the northern border of the state late Tuesday afternoon and early this evening are expected to move eastward. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds gusting more up to 60 mph, hail up to two inches in diameter, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

The greatest threat of severe weather is expected north of the line from Fort Collins to Holyoke between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here

In the mountains, the NWS forecasts calls for more isolated thunderstorms developing north of Interstate 70 on Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week is predicted to be mostly hot and dry along the Front Range including the Denver metro area and the eastern plains. Temperatures will climb back to lower to mid-90s across lower elevations, while the high country will see highs ranging in the 70s and 80s.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Be aware that weather statements may change or intensify. Delay hiking and travel plans as necessary.

DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code OTCGEAR15 at checkout for 15% OFF. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.