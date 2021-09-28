Rainstorms that are expected in Colorado during this week are raising concerns about flash flooding, especially in burn scar areas.
The Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, and Williams Fork burn scars are currently expected to see a 'limited' flood impact through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. While the term 'limited' may make this seem less serious, this is still a noteworthy enough level of risk for the forecasting service to be warning the public.
Wildfires have left lasting effects on the landscape in these areas and have heightened the risk for flooding, according to the service.
RELATED: Here's one reason why burn scars are so dangerous when it comes to flash flooding
Although the potential for dangerous flooding is unlikely at this time, it is important to be prepared if you live in areas where flooding may occur in the future.
For more information and updates on alerts, visit: https://www.weather.gov/
