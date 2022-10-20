On October 20, the National Weather Service released their updated outlook for the 2022-2023 winter season.
According to the weather service, La Niña conditions have returned for a third consecutive winter, set to last from December through February. In terms of what this means for Colorado, expect the southwestern portion of the state to be a bit warmer than normal, while the southeast will be a bit drier than normal. Otherwise, a relatively 'normal' winter is expected.
This is depicted on the maps below:
The service also released a drought outlook related to the winter season. It reveals that a large portion of the state should be able to avoid drought, while drought will persist and potentially worsen along Colorado's Front Range and in the northeast corner.
Based on these maps, conditions will be fairly similar to what has been seen in Colorado over the past two winters.
With Colorado likely to see snowfall that's about normal, slopegoers may want to head to the Pacific Northwest for deeper pow.
