Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state.
Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest.
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs (Wolf Creek Ski Area) could see up to two feet of snow over the next couple of days.
See statewide predictions for snowfall that's expected to take place during the most likely scenario on the map below and keep scrolling for the 'high-end' snowfall prediction:
The high-end snowfall prediction map from the National Weather Service shows that a small portion of the area west of Pagosa Springs may get up to 30 inches of snow, while also showing that deeper totals could be much more widespread. In this high-end scenario, Front Range cities would also get more significant accumulation, something that may impact commutes.
Popular snow forecasting website OpenSnow is calling for up to 20 inches in the area of Wolf Creek Ski Area and up to 15 inches in the area of Steamboat over the next five days. Wolf Creek Ski Area is set to open this Friday, while opening day at Steamboat is currently scheduled for November 23, though this is subject to change.
Recent snow has helped a number of resorts in Colorado open for the season, including Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, Winter Park, and Loveland.
