As predicted, wind chills in Colorado got lower than -50 degrees Fahrenheit, spotted at least as low as -54 degrees in the northeast corner of the state on a map published by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning.
Seen above, the map shows wind chill temperatures in the -30s along the heavily populated I-25 corridor, with an even colder chill present in the Eastern Plains region.
Temperatures on some of Colorado's highest peaks are expectedly also very cold, as winds in the range of 60 to 70 miles per hour sweep over them. Longs Peak, for example, is going to get hit with 65 mile per hour winds this morning, bringing the 'feels like' temperature to -58 degrees, according to Mountain-Forecast.com.
The Alpine Rescue Team said it best, "Not time for mountain shenanigans, friends. Or anywhere outdoors. Stoke the fire, brew up and re-read "Mountaineering: The Freedom of the Hills."
Meanwhile, Denver International Airport came close to hitting its record low temperature, dropping to -24 degrees, also setting its record for biggest one-hour temperature drop earlier on in the cold snap.
