An update to the National Weather Service experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map shows the chance of another big storm hitting Colorado later this month. Though 'experimental,' this forecast product has been mostly accurate thus far this season in terms of providing a mid-to-long range snow outlook.
According to the NWS, this risk of heavy snow will come between February 12 to 16. While snow from this storm could be widespread, the heaviest snow is currently expected to fall on the western edge of the state and in the southwest.
This will follow a round of several inches of snow that's expected to hit Colorado's northern mountains throughout this week, particularly on Wednesday.
Colorado's current statewide snowpack is at 124 percent of the to-date 30-year median.
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast on the National Weather Service website.
