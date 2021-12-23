According to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, "numerous large natural avalanches" are expected from Thursday night into Friday as a major snowstorm rolls through the state.
Parts of the state are expected to get two to three feet of snow, with high-end predictions calling for 48 inches or more in a few small pockets. As a result of the rapid snowfall, avalanche danger will spike, creating extremely dangerous conditions at least through the weekend. Backcountry travelers will easily be able to trigger slides with destructive and deadly potential.
The official 'avalanche watch' that has been issued stretches from December 23 at 5 AM until December 25 at midnight. Mountain zones included in the watch are as follows: Steamboat & Flat Tops, Front Range, Vail & Summit County, Sawatch Range, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, Northern San Juans, Southern San Juans. In other words, the only zone statewide not included in the watch is the Sangre de Cristo zone.
While the Sangre de Cristo zone may not be included in the watch at this time, weather in that region will not be favorable for backcountry travel either, as extremely strong winds are expected to scrape through the area. One forecaster is calling for wind gusts well above 100 miles per hour on mountains in the region.
As this storm pushes through the state this weekend, staying aware of incoming weather and changing forecasts will be crucial for safety. Find the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website here and find the National Weather Service website here.
