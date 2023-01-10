Several juveniles were arrested in connection with a string of assaults on the W line of the light rail train in Lakewood, according to a news release from the local police department.
The assaults reportedly took place between late August and early November. Officials were not specific about how the crimes were carried out. Police also suspect that the same group of juveniles took part in vandalizing and causing damage to the train.
"Numerous juveniles have been arrested in connection with these investigations. Detectives now believe there have possibly been several others victimized by these juveniles on the light rail," the release reads.
Police are now asking for anyone with information on these crimes, or who may be victims to contact detectives at 303-987-7025.
(1) comment
Punks!
