Numerous fish at Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County have been found dead as a result of high water temperatures and a recent algae bloom, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"High water temperatures, lower levels of running water feeding into the lake, and a recent algae bloom have all resulted in lower levels of dissolved oxygen available for aquatic life. Some species are more susceptible as dissolved oxygen levels fall and include minnows and gizzard shad, which is the majority of the die-off at this time," the release said.
CPW is predicting that this incident will have immediate impacts on the future of aquatic life and fishing conditions for the lake.
"Several agencies including Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Tri-County Health, and the local parks department have been notified of current conditions and may conduct additional monitoring and testing as they see necessary," the release said.
(0) comments
