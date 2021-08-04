Photo Credit: ChuangTzuDreaming (iStock).

Photo Credit: ChuangTzuDreaming (iStock).

 ChuangTzuDreaming

Flash flood warnings are up in Colorado after last year's catastrophic wildfire season, which charred more than 625,000 acres across the state.

According to the National Weather Service, 259 flash flood warnings have been sent out so far this year in Colorado. Many of these warnings have been issued across large burn scar areas including the scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire, which is situated in the upper part of Poudre Canyon, and that of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which occurred along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.

The second highest year of alerts was 2013 with 176 flash flood warnings followed by 144 in 2014 and 107 in 2015. 

From flash floods to wildfires to tornadoes, the Centennial State has seen its fair share of wild weather this year. 

Mudslides recently ripped through Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, causing extreme damage last week. Closures remain in place today and could last for several days or even weeks, according to state officials.

In July, several people died after flood waters rushed through Poudre Canyon located just outside of Fort Collins, blamed on burn scars in that area being hit with heavy rain. 

According to Western Water Assessment, more than 581 weather-related deaths have been documented in Colorado since 1864. 531 of those deaths have been attributed to flooding. 

Flash floods can occur with little to no warning, which is why they are so dangerous. Heavy rains can also trigger mudslides and debris flows across steep terrain.

The National Weather Service says a good rule of thumb for flash flooding is "if you can look uphill from where you are and see a burnt-out area, you are at risk."

DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code OTCGEAR15 at checkout for 15% OFF. 
 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.