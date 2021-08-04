Flash flood warnings are up in Colorado after last year's catastrophic wildfire season, which charred more than 625,000 acres across the state.
According to the National Weather Service, 259 flash flood warnings have been sent out so far this year in Colorado. Many of these warnings have been issued across large burn scar areas including the scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire, which is situated in the upper part of Poudre Canyon, and that of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which occurred along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.
Even though it's been months since the wildfires of 2020 burned across the state, we're still feeling the impacts now. Colorado has seen 259 Flash Flood Warnings this year, with many of these issued for the large burn areas across the state. #FloodAfterFire— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 4, 2021
Data from: @akrherz pic.twitter.com/pj3oUYQJ5B
The second highest year of alerts was 2013 with 176 flash flood warnings followed by 144 in 2014 and 107 in 2015.
From flash floods to wildfires to tornadoes, the Centennial State has seen its fair share of wild weather this year.
Mudslides recently ripped through Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, causing extreme damage last week. Closures remain in place today and could last for several days or even weeks, according to state officials.
In July, several people died after flood waters rushed through Poudre Canyon located just outside of Fort Collins, blamed on burn scars in that area being hit with heavy rain.
According to Western Water Assessment, more than 581 weather-related deaths have been documented in Colorado since 1864. 531 of those deaths have been attributed to flooding.
Flash floods can occur with little to no warning, which is why they are so dangerous. Heavy rains can also trigger mudslides and debris flows across steep terrain.
The National Weather Service says a good rule of thumb for flash flooding is "if you can look uphill from where you are and see a burnt-out area, you are at risk."
