'World Naked Gardening Day' is set to take place on May 6 and a publication called LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best place to partake in the holiday.
The company conducted a data analysis that considered 12 related metrics, including weather forecasts, sex offender listings, and indecent exposure laws. Colorado cities could be found near both the top and bottom of the resulting ranking.
Editor's Note: A high rank for a city doesn't mean nudity in public is legal. Do your naked gardening in a private place and check with local laws before taking it elsewhere.
The top-rated spot in the Centennial State was Denver, ranking 17th overall with high scores in categories of 'nude gardener-friendliness' and 'local interest'.
The rest of Colorado's cities didn't fare so well. Of the 200 cities that were analyzed, Lakewood ranked 74th, Fort Collins ranked 128th, Thornton ranked 132nd, Colorado Springs ranked 136th, and Aurora ranked 138th.
Nationwide, the top-ranking spot was Miami and the worst ranking spot was West Valley City, Utah.
Be warned – public nudity is against the law in many places. Just because a city ranked high on LawnStarter's 'Nude-Gardening' list doesn't mean locals can strut their stuff in the public eye. To be safe, partake in nude gardening in a private space and check all local laws for potential violations before heading elsewhere.
See the full list here.
