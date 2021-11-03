Misty mountain landscape Photo Credit: Roksana Bashyrova (iStock).

Colorado's Front Range is featured in a relatively new book about people who have gone missing in North America's wildlands and it's a read you're sure to enjoy.

Written by Jon Billman, The Cold Vanish: Seeking the Missing in North America's Wildlands takes readers on a ride around the continent with different characters to take a deep dive into various stories of people that have disappeared. Each story has its own sort of theme and is described by one reviewer as "perfect for readers of Jon Krakauer and Douglas Preston."

In the chapter about Colorado, the story of a man and his cadaver dogs are told, with various spots around the state visited, including Woodland Park.

The Cold Vanish currently has a 4.5 of 5 star rating on Amazon with more than 700 reviews. Learn more about it here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

