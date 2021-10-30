Keep an eye on the northern horizon Saturday evening, because a rare solar event could possibly cause an aurora borealis glow to be visible in Colorado.
A huge solar flare burst from the sun on Thursday, hurling a storm of charged particles to the earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The #GOES16 Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) instrument captured a strong solar flare today, seen here in 2 wavelengths. Pretty cool, er -hot! Get @NWSSWPC SUVI data at https://t.co/9Z6HTdJnof @NOAASatellitePA pic.twitter.com/QY4BSWHAHt— UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) October 28, 2021
The NOAA has since issued a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the earth between October 30 and 31. Geomagnetic storms are categorized from 1-5, 1 being minor and 5 being extreme.
"Impacts to our technology from a G3 storm are generally nominal. However, a G3 storm has the potential to drive the aurora further away from its normal polar residence and if other factors come together, the aurora might be seen over the far Northeast, to the upper Midwest, and over the state of Washington," the NOAA said on their website.
With a G3 storm, Northern lights are forecasted to be seen as low as Wyoming. But according to a report by 9News, if the surge of energy is stronger that predicted, a green glow might be visible on the northern horizon of Colorado on Saturday.
Though, CBS Denver meteorologists believe that the chance of seeing the natural phenomenon in Colorado is slim.
If road tripping to see the lights is something you're interested in, the northern Wyoming city of Sheridan is a six-hour drive from Denver and the northern Nebraska city of Chadron is roughly a five-hour drive.
The further north you drive, the better chance you have of catching a glimpse.
Editor's Note: The visibility of this natural light show is dependent on a number of factors, only one of which is location. Visibility is by no means guaranteed.
