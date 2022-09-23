The Lockwood Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to make adventure more accessible, will soon be ending its fifth season of helping wheelchair users enjoy Colorado's mountain trails.
This year, the foundation has created over 60 trail experiences for wheelchair users and people with extremely limited mobility on various trails around the state, including one mission where they assisted a multiple sclerosis survivor to the top of Mount Elbert.
At 14,433 feet, Mount Elbert is Colorado's tallest peak. The Lockwood team typically takes the East Ridge route to the summit, which is considered a class one route, according to AllTrails.com. Hikers on this trail travel around 10.5 miles and 4,100 feet of gain round trip.
"This year we aided Bev Davis up the mountain. Bev has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis for years now. She loves the outdoors and trying to find ways to get out into the mountains," said Founder and Executive Director of the Lockwood Foundation Jeffery Lockwood.
Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that causes damage to the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Symptoms of the disorder can include chronic fatigue, vision problems, numbness and tingling, muscle spasms, and mobility problems. There is no cure for the disease.
"She has used an electric wheelchair for many years now, but can still take a few steps with the help of volunteers or a walker. With the aid of our volunteers, she was able to do the final 10 steps to the summit of Mt. Elbert this year," Lockwood said.
According to Lockwood, this was the foundation's third trek up the mountain since they first aided a wheelchair user to the top for the first time in 2020.
This year, the trip spanned over three days, with volunteers setting up basecamp at almost 12,000 feet on Friday, September 9. On Saturday, teams descended to meet with more volunteers at the trailhead and to aid Bev to the basecamp. On Sunday, the team made their bid for the summit.
"Reaching the summit of Colorado’s highest mountain is no small feat for someone with a fully functioning body, but for a person with limited mobility, it is impossible. Enter the Lockwood Foundation, whose mission is simply to make adventure possible," Davis said in an interview.
Photos taken from the mission show more than 30 volunteers assisting Davis along the trail. The team reached the summit at about noon on Sunday of their climb weekend.
"The summit of this storied peak is very rocky and with the help of a couple friends I was able to take a few steps on my own to sit at the summit, surrounded by this tireless, smiling group. As soon as I sat on that rock, I was overcome with emotion and it was difficult to express my feelings of gratitude, not only for the men and women who got me there, but for this amazing organization," she recounted.
The Lockwood Foundation's last hike of the year will take place at Mesa Trail in Boulder on October 15.
"We will be back to hike Mesa Trail in Boulder to give new adaptive hikers a chance to tryout what adaptive hikes look like with The Lockwood Foundation via short 30 min hikes! We need volunteers for this event! Help us make an impossible adventure and experience possible! We will be meeting in the back of the lot, so look for the trailriders," the event description says.
For more information visit the Lockwood Foundation's website here.
